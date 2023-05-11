Contests
2 juveniles hospitalized in critical condition from Winton Hills fire

Children critically injured in Winton Hills apartment fire
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two juveniles were rescued from a Winton Hills apartment fire and rushed to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It was reported in the 600 block of Strand Lane near Winneste Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a report of a fire on the first floor of a multi-dwelling end unit with two juveniles trapped on the second story.

When fire crews arrived, they reported heavy fire throughout the first floor and scrambled to rescue anyone still inside.

Shortly after, the children who are school-aged were pulled by fire crews from the building.

The bulk of the blaze is knocked down and first responders are working to put out remaining smoke and flames, according to emergency radio traffic.

District 5 police say Strand Lane is shut down at Holland Drive and Winneste Avenue also is blocked.

FOX19 NOW has crews at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

