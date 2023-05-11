Barricaded gunman fired at deputies trying to serve warrant in child porn case, sheriff says

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The gunman arrested late Wednesday after a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Highland County fired at deputies more than once and repeatedly aimed his weapon at or toward them, Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Thursday.

No officers were hurt.

Christopher Colvin, 58, was taken into custody finally on a single charge of felonious assault but the case remains very much under investigation, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Colvin is held at the Highland County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond following his arraignment Thursday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

FOX19 NOW reached out to his court-appointed attorney for comment but has not heard back.

Deputies first encountered Colvin hours earlier, at 11:41 a.m., as they tried to serve a search warrant as part of a child pornography case at a residence near US-50 and Rammel Road outside Lynchburg, Sheriff Barrera said.

Colvin would not answer the door.

A dog was removed and law enforcement entered the home.

Colvin “confronted” them with a rifle and fired a round out of the east side of the house toward deputies who took cover, according to the sheriff.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded, along with the Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Emergency Management Agency and local fire departments.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist with its SWAT team and equipment.

Sheriff Barrera ordered Lynchburg Schools on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Highland County Engineer’s Office also assisted in closing U.S. 50 in both directions between State Route 134 and County Road 6/Danville Road/Russell Road.

As the standoff ensued, Colvin exited the back door several times and aimed his weapon at deputies who were inside armored vehicles, the sheriff said.

Several non-lethal weapons were fired toward the gunman but that failed to prompt him into surrendering

“He aimed his weapon at a deputy and a shot was fired,” the sheriff said. Then, Colvin “ran back inside and again barricaded himself.”

Witnesses told FOX19 NOW at the scene Wednesday night they heard at least three gunshots and two flash-bang grenades go off earlier in the evening.

Authorities ultimately used a tank to punch a hole in the side of the house.

Law enforcement entered the home and found him hiding in the attic, the sheriff said. More non-lethal rounds were fired from the armored vehicle into the home.

SWAT negotiators tried to convince Colvin to surrender for several hours, to no avail so Highland County’s SWAT team made entry into the home and took Colvin into custody.

Colvin “was found with a wound” and was taken to Highland District Hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

That “wound” was “a scrape,” the sheriff clarified in a phone interview with FOX19 NOW.

Colvin was transferred to OSU Medical Hospital, where he was treated, released and brought back to the Highland County Jail.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate.

The sheriff’s office has never responded to major calls or crime reports at the home before Wednesday, the sheriff said.

They went out in the past for welfare checks and to take some theft reports from Colvin, he said.

