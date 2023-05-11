Contests
Barricaded gunman fired shots at deputies, repeatedly aimed at them, sheriff says

Christopher Colvin
Christopher Colvin(Highland County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The gunman arrested after a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Highland County on Wednesday fired at deputies more than once and repeatedly aimed his weapon at or toward them, Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Thursday.

Christopher Colvin, 58, was eventually arrested on a single felonious assault charge late Wednesday.

He is held at the Highland County Jail.

Deputies first encountered him at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday when they arrived to serve a search warrant at the residence near US-50 and Rammel Road outside Lynchburg.

Colvin would not answer the door.

A dog was removed from the home.

Just under an hour later, law enforcement made entry into the home.

“Officers were confronted by a male with a gun,” the sheriff said in the news release. “The male subject fired a round out of the east side of the house towards deputies, who were in the process of taking cover.”

The Highland County Sheriff’s Special Response Team was called to the scene, along with the Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Emergency Management Agency and local fire departments.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Highland County Engineer’s Office assisted in closing U.S. 50 in both directions between State Route 134 and County Road 6/Danville Road/Russell Road.

Sheriff Barrera ordered Lynchburg Schools on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist with its SWAT team and equipment.

As the standoff ensued, Colvin would exit the back door several times “and aim a weapon at deputies, who were under cover by armored vehicles,” the sheriff said in the prepared statement.

Several non-lethal weapons were fired toward the gunman.

“He aimed his weapon at a deputy and a shot was fired,” the sheriff said in the statement. Then, Colvin “ran back inside and again barricaded himself.”

Witnesses told FOX19 NOW at the scene Wednesday night they heard at least three gunshots and two flash-bang grenades go off earlier in the evening.

Authorities ultimately used a tank to punch a hole in the side of the house.

Law enforcement entered the home and found him hiding in the attic.

More non-lethal rounds were fired from the armored vehicle into the home.

The negotiating team tried to convince Colvin to surrender for several hours, to no avail so Highland County’s SWAT team made entry into the home and took Colvin into custody.

Colvin “was found with a wound” and was taken to Highland District Hospital for treatment. He was transferred to OSU Medical Hospital, where he was treated, released and brought back to the Highland County Justice Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate.

FOX19 NOW has asked the sheriff what kind of weapon they recovered from the suspect and details about the search warrant that prompted them to go to the home in the first place.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

