Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ regular season schedule is out.

The season begins with back-to-back games against AFC North rivals: at Cleveland then back home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans don’t have to wait long for a primetime game this season.

In Week 3... at Paycor Stadium... head coach Zac Taylor welcomes his close friend Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football.

A matchup the Bengals and their fans will be looking forward to comes in Week 9 when the Buffalo Bills return to Paycor Stadium. Oh, and the game is on Sunday Night Football.

Another pair of primetime games come in Week 11 (at Baltimore) and Week 13 (at Jacksonville).

The rematch of last season’s AFC Championship will go down in Week 17 in Kansas City.

The Bengals’ regular season concludes at home in Week 18 against the Browns.

Week 1 – at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 2 – vs Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 3 – vs Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Week 4 – at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 5 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 6 – vs Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 7 – Bye

Week 8 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 – vs Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10 – vs Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 11 – at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, time TBD

Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD

The Bengals have the fewest amount of miles to travel compared to all other teams.

