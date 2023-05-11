Contests
Body pulled from Great Miami River

Rowers found what they think is a body in the Great Miami River and called police.
Rowers found what they think is a body in the Great Miami River and called police.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was pulled from the Great Miami River Thursday night, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

No ID was made on the person, whose body was taken to the Butler County Morgue, fire officials tell FOX19 NOW. The fire department cleared the river scene by about 7:30 p.m.

It’s not clear yet if it’s the 52-year-old Hamilton man last seen jumping into the water Saturday night following a crash. His name has not been released.

Earlier Thursday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for the man was called off, at least until new information developed.

Sheriff Richard Jones said crews found nothing after searching the river Monday and Tuesday and also by air on Wednesday.

That all changed Thursday night when rowers found what they thought was a body, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Dispatch confirmed a large presence of Hamilton fire and police responded to river by Columbia Bridge starting at 5:50 p.m.

Earlier this week, the sheriff said in a Facebook Live update “all indications are (the man) didn’t come out the water.”

The search started late in the night on Saturday, May 6 after Hamilton police responded to a crash in the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of the vehicle and jump into the river.

Officers said they searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge.

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search that was joined by the sheriff’s Water Rescue Team.

Dave Rader and his team with Texas Equusearch Ohio also joined search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hamilton Police Detective Mark Nicholas at 513-868-5811 (extension 1232).

