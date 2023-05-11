Contests
Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ regular season schedule is out.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch is breaking down the schedule, game by game, with Bengals beat writer Charlie Goldsmith. Watch the video below.

  • Week 1 – at Cleveland Browns
  • Week 2 – vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 3 – vs Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 4 – at Tennessee Titans
  • Week 5 – at Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 6 – vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 7 – Bye
  • Week 8 – at San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 9 – vs Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 10 – vs Houston Texans
  • Week 11 – at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns

