Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ regular season schedule is out.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch is breaking down the schedule, game by game, with Bengals beat writer Charlie Goldsmith. Watch the video below.

Week 1 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 2 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 – vs Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Week 4 – at Tennessee Titans

Week 5 – at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 – vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 – Bye

Week 8 – at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 – vs Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10 – vs Houston Texans

Week 11 – at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns

