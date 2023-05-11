Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ regular season schedule is out.
- Week 1 – at Cleveland Browns
- Week 2 – vs Baltimore Ravens
- Week 3 – vs Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)
- Week 4 – at Tennessee Titans
- Week 5 – at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 6 – vs Seattle Seahawks
- Week 7 – Bye
- Week 8 – at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 9 – vs Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 10 – vs Houston Texans
- Week 11 – at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
- Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings
- Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns
