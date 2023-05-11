Cincinnati City Council passes measure pressing for big changes to Brent Spence design

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution urging the Ohio Department of Transportation to consider sweeping design changes to the Brent Spence Bridge project in Cincinnati.

City, state and federal transportation officials agree this is a “once in a century” opportunity for Cincinnati.

“It’s pivotal that we get this right, because we only have one chance,” said city council member Meeka Owens.

Owens is the resolution’s primary sponsor. She introduced it last month with the support of four other council members and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

“This project is moving forward but we wanted to make sure it’s moving forward with Cincinnati’s imprint on it,” Owens said.

Her resolution affirms the city’s previously stated goals for the $3.6 billion project, which include reclaiming as much land as possible, reducing the project’s width and height, streamlining connections, improving pedestrian and bicycle access and safety and returning developable land or greenspace to public use.

It specifically advocates for a design alternative from a group called Bridge Forward that would return 30 acres to Downtown Cincinnati by sinking part of I-75 from the river to ninth street into a trench, much like Fort Washington Way.

The Bridge Forward design has the support of former Cincinnati mayors John Cranley and Mark Mallory.

Owens’ resolution asks ODOT to evaluate the Bridge Forward design and report back to City Council on its feasibility and how it would impact the project cost and timeline. Bridge Forward says their design will lower costs and will not impact the timeline.

The resolution invites ODOT to suggest its own alternative plan to reduce the footprint of the project if it rejects Bridge Forward’s ideas.

Owens makes clear in the resolution the city doesn’t want any delays to the project.

ODOT is currently conducting an engineering review of the latest Bridge Forward plan after finding previous versions infeasible due to federal highway safety regulations on the grade of some connections. The agency also wants to make sure any plan maintains connections to US-50.

State transportation officials will award the design-build contract for the bridge to one or multiple firms on May 31. Public feedback is being solicited, and public input sessions are planed for this summer. A groundbreaking is expected in November. The project will proceed in phases and could take more than a decade to complete.

The state is following a progressive design-build process, meaning, in theory, it will incorporate feedback during the design phase and even past the start of construction on the bridge itself.

DOTE has been working with ODOT since at least 2021 to select and refine designs for the I-75 approach to the Brent Spence Bridge and the planned new bridge beside it.

