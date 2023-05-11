Contests
Cincinnati Dry Dredgers bring paleontology to the public

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the oldest fossil clubs in the United States is located in the Queen City, and the Cincinnati Dry Dredgers are on the hunt for some interesting fossils while also spreading their love for paleontology with the community.

Watch the video above from FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

