CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the oldest fossil clubs in the United States is located in the Queen City, and the Cincinnati Dry Dredgers are on the hunt for some interesting fossils while also spreading their love for paleontology with the community.

Watch the video above from FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

Cincinnati Dry Dredgers bring paleontology to the public

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.