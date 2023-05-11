Contests
Cincinnati’s 2023 Asian Food Fest hits record-breaking attendance

The crowds at Asian Food Fest 2023.
The crowds at Asian Food Fest 2023.(Asian Food Fest)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 100,000 people attended Cincinnati’s twelfth Asian Food Fest, the largest Asian culture and cuisine festival in the region.

According to the event coordinators, an estimated 98,920 attendees were at Court Street Plaza during the event from April 29-30.

“It was such a joy to see our community come together at Asian Food Fest to celebrate and learn about Asian food & culture! What a way to kick off the start of May’s AAPI Heritage Month!” Marketing & Social Media Coordinator at Asian Food Fest Sam Burke said. “We are thrilled to have had such phenomenal support through rain or shine from our Cincinnati community, who helped us make this year’s Asian Food Fest the biggest and best one yet!”

The weekend festivities featured over 170 dishes from 15 Asian countries, more than 100+ performers from 16 local groups and music performances from 10 local AAPI DJs.

“Cincinnati continues to embrace this unique event,” Marketing Manager for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Brad Mason said. “Throughout the weekend we saw attendees from across the Cincinnati region and beyond come together to celebrate Asian culture and indulge in some absolutely amazing food. It was a phenomenal kickoff to the festival season in Cincinnati.”

Organizers say an economic impact analysis will not be available for several months, however, the public is invited to take a survey to help determine the event’s full impact.

