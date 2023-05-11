Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Clouds move in ahead of Friday showers

Friday is the wettest day of Mother’s Day weekend
Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive on Friday going into Mother's Day weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday clouds will build back in the region as  the sky become mostly cloudy, though this won’t affect temperatures as highs will be in the low 80s!

Thursday afternoon, evening and night a few showers will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and continue into Friday.

Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

The first half of Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled, though it won’t be a washout all weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be widely scattered, so there will be some opportunities to be outside. You can track the radar on Saturday on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be dry for much of the day, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower late in the evening. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun as highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

There will be isolated opportunities for showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night into very early Monday morning, though it moves out before daybreak to start the work week.

Dry and comfortable conditions are expected early next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday,...
Coroner: Man died in fiery I-275 crash
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
A SWAT standoff in Cleves that started as a domestic situation Tuesday night has ended with the...
Cleves SWAT standoff ends with suspect under arrest

Latest News

Mostly cloudy afternoon, though dry and very warm in the tri-state.
Very warm with clouds on Thursday ahead of weekend rain chances
First Alert Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Another Cool-ish Night
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast