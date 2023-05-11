Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff Joseph Roybal said when negotiations failed to stop a suspect disturbing the peace with a firearm, his deputies needed to take action.

“Fearing that there would be lives at risk, our K9 handler deployed partner K9 Jinx, who subdued the suspect, saving lives, ultimately by sacrificing his own that night,” Roybal said.

Jinx was honored along with other K9 officers killed in the line of duty at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Thursday as part of police week.

Roybal says people love dogs for many reasons, but that night, Jinx showed the best qualities of man’s best friend.

“Their love. The undenying love and devotion to their human partners is unmistakable, and that was a perfect demonstration of that that fateful evening.”

Roybal honored police dogs making that same sacrifice across the country during the K9 ceremony for National Police week by ringing a bell when their name was called.

“It was absolutely an honor. As I was standing there it was very surreal. As the wind would have it, when the roses were being placed, I could smell the roses as I rang the bell.”

Roybal said it’s important to remember the roll all K9 officers play in keeping the public safe.

“Hope, love, and commitment. The undoubted sacrifice and commitment that our K9 partners have for their human partners, that they lay down their lives to save those of their human partners.”

National Police Week runs through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday,...
Coroner: Man died in fiery I-275 crash
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase

Latest News

A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before Title 42 expires
Car smashes into Cincinnati record store
Watch: Car smashes into Everybody’s Records
Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.
Car smashes into Cincinnati record store
Car smashes into Cincinnati record store