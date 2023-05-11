Driver of pickup truck dead in Clinton County crash, OSP says

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Wednesday night following a crash in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:56 p.m.

Charles Gilkinson, 54, of Blanchester, was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra west on Second Creek Road when lost control in a curve.

Gilkinson went off the right side of the road, hit two traffic signs and struck a ditch, where the truck overturned and he was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP says.

There was no one else in the truck at the time.

OSP is investigating.

