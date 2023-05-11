‘He could have killed people:’ Restaurant server, patron vividly recall Loveland crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Business at Paxton Grill has yet to recover following last Friday’s crash where a pickup truck driver slammed into the outdoor patio, injuring three people.

Anna Bober, a server at the restaurant in downtown Loveland, was working that night. She says the imprint it will leave on her mind is indelible.

“I thought the car was going to, like, crash through the building,” Bober said Wednesday. “So I started to back up, and so did my table... It looked like a tornado had went through.”

Kirk McCracken and his wife were walking to the restaurant and were only a few feet away when the crash happened.

“It was as if it was happening in slow motion,” McCracken said.

He says he’ll never forget the sound.

“It was metal on metal, crunching metal, and you saw the awning coming down on top of him, and it was loud,” McCracken recalled. “It was loud, and pretty scary.”

McCracken says the driver, whom police have identified as Tobie Ramsey, paused for a moment before he fled, and McCracken ran after him to get his license plate number.

“He chose to run, so he’s got to deal with it,” McCracken said.

Ramey turned himself in. Police say he faces charges including inducing panic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

“I was really mad that he just drove off, because, I was like, he could have killed people,” Bober said. “He just drive through the patio.”

McCracken said he expected to see people dead when he and others pulled up the awning on the victims.

No one died or suffered serious injuries, though surveillance footage shows a woman and her dog hit by the car and thrown backward.

“Right there, laying on the floor was the dog that got hit, and he was seizing,” McCracken said.

Bober says she’d just handed the woman a carryout bag moments before the crash. She wonders if she would have been his if she hadn’t then gone inside to grab a check from a table.

“I was scared for the people out there because I knew there were people out there,” she said.

Bober says she’s worked every day since the crash and that she feels anxious walking in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.