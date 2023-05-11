Contests
Man found shot near OTR park

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot near an Over-the-Rhine Park Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Walnut Street near East McMicken Street. The victim was found on East McMicken Avenue, just past Grant Park.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the Shot Spotter gunshot detection system.

The victim was found on East McMicken Avenue, just past the park, according to police at the scene.

He was shot by an unknown suspect, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman, tells FOX19 NOW.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police placed an evidence marker on top of a vehicle parked on East McMicken just past the park.

They also roped off the vehicle with yellow crime scene tape.

Anyone who witnesses this incident or has information about it is urged to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Or, call District 1 Headquarters in the West End at 513-352-3505 and ask for the Investigative Unit.

