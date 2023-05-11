Man shot in East Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Westwood.

A 42-year-old man who was shot at least once arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital in a private vehicle early Thursday, police said.

He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

District 3 police say investigators determined the shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. at 3415 McHenry Avenue, which is Oak Harbor Apartments.

