Man shot in East Westwood

Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting at 3415 McHenry Avenue, which is Oak Harbor Apartments in East Westwood.(file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Westwood.

A 42-year-old man who was shot at least once arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital in a private vehicle early Thursday, police said.

He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

District 3 police say investigators determined the shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. at 3415 McHenry Avenue, which is Oak Harbor Apartments.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

