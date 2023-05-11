Meet some baby animals at Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for something to do on Mother’s Day weekend, you can go out to the farm and meet some baby animals.

For the first time since 2019, farm babies return to Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods.

“Farm babies is just a really good experience for the public to come out and witness our little one growing up. We have lambs, we have a goat, we have a Holstein calf, we have some piglets and it’s really giving a good opportunity for the kids to come in and really witness them growing up from babies to teens,” said farm manager David Liedhegner.

At Parky’s Farm you can find baby animals, gardens, playgrounds and more.

But this summer all of the focus is on the youngest animals on the farm meeting the youngest kids in the Tri-State.

“It’s amazing to engage with our public and see that the children really don’t have a vast understanding of where their food comes from and this is a very small sampling for children to actually experience that. They go to the grocery store, they get their groceries but they don’t have the back story of where that food comes from,” Liedhegner said.

He says hopefully the kids that visit will walk away learning something they didn’t know before they came to Parky’s Farm.

“This farm is right in the middle of an urban core where a lot of folks don’t even know we exist here. And they have a great opportunity to9 come out and really witness farm life. How their food is raised, how animals are raised,” Liedhegner said.

And even though the farm babies are pretty cute, it’s the joy on the human faces that really matters.

“Smiling faces, kids getting to experience the programs. That’s what we’re here for,” he said.

