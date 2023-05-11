Contests
Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania, 20 miles from East Palestine

Officials say no hazardous material was released
A Norfolk Southern train derailed late Wednesday in New Castle, Pennsylvania, 20 miles from...
A Norfolk Southern train derailed late Wednesday in New Castle, Pennsylvania, 20 miles from East Palestine. (this photo is from previous coverage and does not depict the May 11 derailment in Pennsylvania)(WBRC)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WOIO) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed late Wednesday in New Castle, Pennsylvania, 20 miles from East Palestine.

New Castle Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying the city police and fire departments are on scene at a train derailment.

Police say Lawrence County Emergency Management and representative from Norfolk Southern are on the scene as well.

Norfolk Southern released a statement early Thursday morning.

“At 11:57 p.m. Wednesday evening, nine cars derailed outside of New Castle, PA. There were no hazardous materials involved, and no injuries have been reported. Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site.”

Norfolk Southern

The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety says that there is no threat to the public or hazardous material danger, but the train is blocking traffic.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

