Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Physician and marathon runner finds new strength after tragedy

By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State pediatrician and marathon runner nearly lost her life 12 years ago after being hit by a car while riding her bike in Anderson Township.

Dr. Alison Delgado helped Colerain High School win four state championships in cross country all four years she was a student.

Then she gook on the Flying Pig Marathon after graduating from college.

“That was the spring before I started medical school and it was my first marathon ever and I actually won. The first time I won it was in 2005, which is pretty amazing. I’ve run it four more times since then,” Dr. Delgado said.

Now, every race she completes takes on a greater meaning after the accident.

“I had a broken jaw. I had a broken clavicle, broken sternum. Several broken vertebrae. I had contusions to my heart and lungs. The bleed around my brain was caused by an aneurysm that developed because of the accident,” she said.

Her doctors didn’t expect Dr. Delgado to walk out of the hospital alive but her fighting competitive spirit carried her through recovery.

”Everyday my mission was like what am I doing today to get myself back to work. And my speech I would say, people said I had the vocabulary kind of like a toddler. Like I could only say minimal stuff and I couldn’t really get my point across,” she said.

”My situation was so dire at the time so it even made me more grateful and motivated once I was out of the hospital to just say I could have died at any point during this but I’m here and I am going back to work. I’m getting my life back.”

A year and a half later, Dr. Delgado came back to the Flying Pig in 2012, beating her original time by two minutes, finishing fourth.

”I always say when I ran it in 2005, that was all for myself. That was all to prove something to myself. When I ran it in 2012 that was for something more. It wasn’t just for me. It was for everyone who helped me,” she said.

Dr. Delgado says getting a second chance at life has been a gift, making her a better physician and a better person.

”To me, I think I just learned to first of all just take it easier on myself and be more grateful. Not that I wasn’t grateful before, but I put a lot of pressure on myself. Just like you take the marathon mile by mile just take your goals one step at a time and you just always got to believe that you can get there and that you can achieve more,” she said.

Next month Dr. Delgado and her high school cross country team will be inducted into Colerain’s Sports Hall of Fame for their state championship wins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday,...
Coroner: Man died in fiery I-275 crash
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase

Latest News

Physician and marathon runner finds new strength after tragedy
Physician and marathon runner finds new strength after tragedy
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
While the competitors run the course, one woman is running behind the scenes to make sure...
Finding your dream: The woman behind the Flying Pig Marathon
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure