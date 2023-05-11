Possible body found in Great Miami River

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Rowers have found what they think is a body in the Great Miami River, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The discovery was reported to Hamilton police around 5:50 p.m.

Sheriff Jones says there is a large police and fire response on the river at Columbia Bridge in Hamilton.

There is no word yet if it is a body or if it’s the man who was last seen jumping into the Great Miami after his vehicle crashed last week, the sheriff said.

The search for the 52-year-old Hamilton man was halted early Thursday.

“Recovery operations were suspended by Emergency Response Services (ERS) and other search teams,” Sheriff Jones said in a news release.

“Task Force One divers were on the river yesterday diving at various locations. ERS sonar scans of the river did not locate any other viable targets. Search and recovery efforts will resume as new information becomes available.”

The man’s name has not been released.

Earlier this week, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a Facebook Live update “all indications are (the man) didn’t come out the water.”

The search started late in the night on Saturday, May 6 after Hamilton police responded to a crash in the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of the vehicle and jump into the river.

Officers said they searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge.

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search that was joined by the sheriff’s Water Rescue Team.

On Wednesday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to help in the search.

Dave Rader and his team with Texas Equusearch Ohio also joined search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hamilton Police Detective Mark Nicholas at 513-868-5811 (extension 1232).

