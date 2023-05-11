Search halted for man who jumped into Great Miami River after crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search was just halted for a 52-year-old Hamilton man who jumped into the Great Miami River after his vehicle crashed last weekend, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Recovery operations were suspended by Emergency Response Services (ERS) and other search teams,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a news release Thursday morning.

“Task Force One divers were on the river yesterday diving at various locations. ERS sonar scans of the river did not locate any other viable targets. Search and recovery efforts will resume as new information becomes available.”

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Hamilton police for updates as well since they are the lead law enforcement agency on the case.

The man’s name has not been released.

Earlier this week, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a Facebook Live update “all indications are (the man) didn’t come out the water.”

The search started late in the night on Saturday, May 6 after Hamilton police responded to a crash in the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of the vehicle and jump into the river.

Officers said they searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge.

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search that was joined by the sheriff’s Water Rescue Team.

On Wednesday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to help in the search.

Dave Rader and his team with Texas Equusearch Ohio also joined search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hamilton Police Detective Mark Nicholas at 513-868-5811 (extension 1232).

