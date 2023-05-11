Contests
Shooting suspect flees scene near 2 Lockland schools, police say

A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect fled the scene by vehicle.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting broke out near two Lockland schools Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Hamilton County dispatch confirmed the incident occurred at 618 Wyoming Ave. at approximately 10:25 a.m.

According to a message sent out to parents by the district, Wyoming Middle School and Elm School were told by Wyoming police that the alleged assailant fled the scene by vehicle.

About an hour later, Wyoming police notified both schools that the suspect had been arrested, the district’s message said.

While a lockdown was not advised by police, both schools planned to keep their students inside during recess.

Now that the possible suspect is in custody, both schools say they will continue with their regular schedules and dismissal processes.

