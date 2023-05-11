Shooting suspect flees scene near 2 Lockland schools, police say

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting broke out near two Lockland schools Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Hamilton County dispatch confirmed the incident occurred at 618 Wyoming Ave. at approximately 10:25 a.m.

According to a message sent out to parents by the district, Wyoming Middle School and Elm School were told by Wyoming police that the alleged assailant fled the scene by vehicle.

About an hour later, Wyoming police notified both schools that the suspect had been arrested, the district’s message said.

While a lockdown was not advised by police, both schools planned to keep their students inside during recess.

Now that the possible suspect is in custody, both schools say they will continue with their regular schedules and dismissal processes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.