Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase

Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side streets from Springfield Township to Sharonville early Thursday, according to Springfield Township police.(File image - Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase through several communities on two highways and side streets from Springfield Township to Sharonville early Thursday, police officials say.

It all started at 2:48 a.m. when a female driver fled an OVI traffic stop in the 9100 block of Winton Road at 2:48 a.m., nearly striking the officer who pulled her over, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Deshawn Brooks.

“She almost hit the officer when she took off from him,” Sgt. Brooks tells FOX19 NOW.

The passenger threw a plastic bag of a large amount of drugs out the window “as soon as they took off,” he said.

The chase was on from there: Winton Road to Spring Grove Avenue to Mitchell Avenue to Reading Road to Norwood Lateral and onto NB I-75, where the vehicle finally stopped on NB I-75 at I-275 at 3:09 a.m., according to a Hamilton County dispatch supervisor.

Speeds on the side streets like Winton Road reached 50-60 mph and 80 mph on I-75, according to Sgt. Brooks.

Springfield Twp police threw down “stop sticks” on Reading Road at the Norwood Lateral in an attempt to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tire, but that didn’t end the pursuit.

Once the fleeing vehicle reached I-75 at Sharon Road, Sharonville police threw another set of “stop sticks” down on the highway, Sgt. Brooks said.

The fleeing vehicle stopped shortly after just a bit further north, at I-75 and I-275.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Charges that will be filed include OVI, fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, drug possession and more, Sgt. Brooks said.

Several police agencies responded to help Springfield Township officers: Cincinnati, Norwood, St. Bernard, Lockland and Sharonville.

Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to I-75 in Sharonville but they were not involved in the chase.

OSP “responded to see if we needed help,” Sgt. Brooks said. “We thank all the agencies involved for their help. Two are going to jail!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday,...
Coroner: Man died in fiery I-275 crash
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
A SWAT standoff in Cleves that started as a domestic situation Tuesday night has ended with the...
Cleves SWAT standoff ends with suspect under arrest
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg
Man in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Lynchburg

Latest News

First Alert Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
‘He could have killed people:’ Restaurant server, patron vividly recall Loveland crash
UC Air Care called to Trenton motorcycle crash
UC Air Care called to Butler County motorcycle crash
Brandon Vazquez
Round of 16 bound: FC Cincinnati advances in the U.S. Open Cup