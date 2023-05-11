Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase through several communities on two highways and side streets from Springfield Township to Sharonville early Thursday, police officials say.

It all started at 2:48 a.m. when a female driver fled an OVI traffic stop in the 9100 block of Winton Road at 2:48 a.m., nearly striking the officer who pulled her over, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Deshawn Brooks.

“She almost hit the officer when she took off from him,” Sgt. Brooks tells FOX19 NOW.

The passenger threw a plastic bag of a large amount of drugs out the window “as soon as they took off,” he said.

The chase was on from there: Winton Road to Spring Grove Avenue to Mitchell Avenue to Reading Road to Norwood Lateral and onto NB I-75, where the vehicle finally stopped on NB I-75 at I-275 at 3:09 a.m., according to a Hamilton County dispatch supervisor.

Speeds on the side streets like Winton Road reached 50-60 mph and 80 mph on I-75, according to Sgt. Brooks.

Springfield Twp police threw down “stop sticks” on Reading Road at the Norwood Lateral in an attempt to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tire, but that didn’t end the pursuit.

Once the fleeing vehicle reached I-75 at Sharon Road, Sharonville police threw another set of “stop sticks” down on the highway, Sgt. Brooks said.

The fleeing vehicle stopped shortly after just a bit further north, at I-75 and I-275.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Charges that will be filed include OVI, fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, drug possession and more, Sgt. Brooks said.

Several police agencies responded to help Springfield Township officers: Cincinnati, Norwood, St. Bernard, Lockland and Sharonville.

Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to I-75 in Sharonville but they were not involved in the chase.

OSP “responded to see if we needed help,” Sgt. Brooks said. “We thank all the agencies involved for their help. Two are going to jail!”

