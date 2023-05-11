UC Air Care called to Butler County motorcycle crash
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Trenton.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Aberdeen Drive.
UC Air Care took off with the patient around 9:50 p.m.
No word on the patient’s condition.
Trenton police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.
