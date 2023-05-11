UC Air Care called to Butler County motorcycle crash

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Trenton.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Aberdeen Drive.

UC Air Care took off with the patient around 9:50 p.m.

No word on the patient’s condition.

Trenton police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

BREAKING: A motorcycle rider was air lifted to the hospital after crashing into a parked car in Trenton @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/sv8RWoJGx5 — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 11, 2023

