UC Air Care called to Butler County motorcycle crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Trenton.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Aberdeen Drive.

UC Air Care took off with the patient around 9:50 p.m.

No word on the patient’s condition.

Trenton police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

