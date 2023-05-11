Update: 3 children hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuires from Winton Hills fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three children were hospitalized - two with life-threatening injuries - from a large, two-alarm fire at a Winton Hills apartment complex hospital early Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Damage at the apartment in the 600 block of Strand Lane was set at $110,000 and a family with one adult and four children are displaced, fire officials said in a news release.

It’s “undetermined at this time” if smoke detectors were present, fire officials said in a news release.

“The CFD would like to remind the public of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed at night and ensure there are working smoke detectors on every floor of your residence,” the release states.

Crews responded to reports around 5:30 a.m. that flames were visible on the first floor of the multi-dwelling end unit with two juveniles possibly trapped on the second story.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire blowing out the front first-floor windows of an end unit 2-story townhouse,” according to a fire department news release.

A mother and two children had self-evacuated themselves and they reported there were still two children up on the second floor.

Firefighters “initiated a rapid attack on the fire with handlines on the 1st floor while simultaneously advancing crews to the 2nd floor to search for the reported children. Both children were found and quickly removed.....” the news release states.

A total of three children were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Two have life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati Public Schools confirm the children are CPS students.

The district issued the following statement:

“Cincinnati Public Schools is saddened that two students were injured in a fire at an apartment building near Winton Hills Academy. The District’s Crisis Response Team is at school today for students who need additional support.”

The fire was quickly knocked down and did not spread to other units.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation unit remains on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Strand Lane remains shut down at Holland Drive and Winneste Avenue also is blocked, police say.

