Watch: Car smashes into Everybody’s Records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati record store.

A few minutes after 10 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashes into Everybody’s Records on Montgomery Road.

The video from the record store shows the car barreling toward the business and taking down a light pole in the process.

Bystanders then come running up to the car and it appears they check on the driver.

Everybody’s Records’ employees said no one was injured.

Cincinnati police have not said if the driver was arrested, but they are investigating.

