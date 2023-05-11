Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for stealing almost $15,000 from the Kroger Pharmacy in Independence, according to the police report from the Independence Police Department.

Amy Workman is charged with following her May 4 arrest, police explained.

On that day, records show Kroger loss prevention officers called police to the grocery on Declaration Drive.

Police said Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy, then issued refunds and kept the cash from the refunds.

Kroger employees gave police a list detailing every time Workman is accused of committing the crime, the police report stated.

Police have not said when they think the thefts started.

FOX19 NOW has contacted Kroger to find out if Workman is a current employee and to see if they have a statement. We have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.