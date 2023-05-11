Woman set on fire, jumps out of window in Fairfield Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A male is accused of setting a woman on fire at a home in Fairfield Township according to a neighbor who told police about the incident.

Sgt. Brandon McCroskey says the neighbor saw a woman lying on the ground outside a home on Arroyo Ridge Drive around 10:25 Thursday morning.

The neighbor told officers that a male inside the house assaulted the woman, set her on fire, and then set the house on fire.

The woman then jumped from a window on the second story of the home, the neighbor said.

Sgt. McCroskey says the woman suffered severe burns and was taken to UC Medical Center via Air Care.

The male walked out of the home as police arrived and he was taken into custody, McCroskey said.

There is no word at this point on the relationship between the man and the woman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.