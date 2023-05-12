Contests
1 child brain dead, another ‘declining rapidly’ after Winton Hills fire

Addyson (left), 4, was declared brain dead on Friday, the grandmother said. Alijah (right), 7, was flown to Nationwide Burn Hospital in Columbus and his health is "declining rapidly," according to his grandmother.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the children hospitalized in Thursday’s apartment fire in Winton Hills has been declared brain dead, according to the child’s grandmother.

The sad update on 4-year-old Addyson came around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Addyson was one of three kids taken to the hospital following the early morning fire in the 600 block of Strand Lane.

The health of 7-year-old Alijah is “declining rapidly,” the grandmother told FOX19 NOW on Friday. He was flown to Nationwide Burn Hospital in Columbus on Thursday, she said previously.

The other child injured in the fire did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Crews responded to reports around 5:30 a.m. Thursday that flames were seen on the first floor of the multi-dwelling end unit with two juveniles possibly trapped on the second story.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire blowing out the front first-floor windows of an end unit two-story townhouse,” according to a fire department news release.

A mother and two children had self-evacuated themselves and they reported there were still two children up on the second floor.

Firefighters “initiated a rapid attack on the fire with handlines on the first floor while simultaneously advancing crews to the second floor to search for the reported children. Both children were found and quickly removed.....” the news release states.

Cincinnati Public Schools confirm the children are CPS students.

The district issued the following statement:

“Cincinnati Public Schools is saddened that two students were injured in a fire at an apartment building near Winton Hills Academy. The District’s Crisis Response Team is at school today for students who need additional support.”

Damage at the apartment complex was estimated at $110,000.

It’s “undetermined at this time” if smoke detectors were present, fire officials said in a news release.

