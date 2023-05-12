2024 Presidential candidate from Cincinnati wants to raise the standard voting age

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, announced one of his new platforms on Wednesday that would raise the standard voting age.

The Cincinnati native has built his campaign on civic duty voting, and while he says he supports 18-year-old Americans voting, his new policy would increase the standard voting age to 25, according to his campaign website.

“The absence of national pride is a serious threat to our Republic’s survival,” Ramaswamy said on his website. “At a time when young Americans are taught to celebrate their differences, civic duty voting – and in particular the service path – creates a sense of shared purpose and experience.”

While his policy proposes that the standard voting age would increase by seven years, Ramaswamy would still allow Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 to vote as long as they demonstrate one of the following:

They have proof of serving the U.S., whether that is in the military or being a first responder (police, fire, etc.).

They have passed a civic test that is identical to the U.S. citizenship exam that is required for naturalized citizens.

RELATED: “Butler County man announces run for U.S. President”

Another one of Ramaswamy’s platforms is to increase young voter turnout.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), a non-partisan independent research organization, the national youth turnout rate for voting in 2022 was 23 percent.

Comparatively, Ohio’s young voter turnout rate was lower than the national percentage, CIRCLE reported.

State Voter Turnout Rate Age Range Ohio 21.6% 18-25 Kentucky 21.8% 18-25 Indiana 14.6% 18-25

“There is good reason to believe that the minority of young Americans who choose to vote would already be able to meet the criteria of civic duty voting anyway, and by making the ability to vote at a young age a coveted privilege, voter participation amongst young Americans may actually increase,” Ramaswamy’s website says.

The 37-year-old is running against several people in the Republican primary, including former President Donald Trump, 76, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 51, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 72.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.