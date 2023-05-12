Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2024 Presidential candidate from Cincinnati wants to raise the standard voting age

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, announced one of his new platforms on Wednesday that would raise the standard voting age.

The Cincinnati native has built his campaign on civic duty voting, and while he says he supports 18-year-old Americans voting, his new policy would increase the standard voting age to 25, according to his campaign website.

“The absence of national pride is a serious threat to our Republic’s survival,” Ramaswamy said on his website. “At a time when young Americans are taught to celebrate their differences, civic duty voting – and in particular the service path – creates a sense of shared purpose and experience.”

While his policy proposes that the standard voting age would increase by seven years, Ramaswamy would still allow Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 to vote as long as they demonstrate one of the following:

  • They have proof of serving the U.S., whether that is in the military or being a first responder (police, fire, etc.).
  • They have passed a civic test that is identical to the U.S. citizenship exam that is required for naturalized citizens.

RELATED: “Butler County man announces run for U.S. President”

Another one of Ramaswamy’s platforms is to increase young voter turnout.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), a non-partisan independent research organization, the national youth turnout rate for voting in 2022 was 23 percent.

Comparatively, Ohio’s young voter turnout rate was lower than the national percentage, CIRCLE reported.

StateVoter Turnout RateAge Range
Ohio21.6%18-25
Kentucky21.8%18-25
Indiana14.6%18-25

“There is good reason to believe that the minority of young Americans who choose to vote would already be able to meet the criteria of civic duty voting anyway, and by making the ability to vote at a young age a coveted privilege, voter participation amongst young Americans may actually increase,” Ramaswamy’s website says.

The 37-year-old is running against several people in the Republican primary, including former President Donald Trump, 76, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 51, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 72.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence police said Amy Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy,...
Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy
A woman suffered severe burns after a male set her on fire and she jumped out a window of the...
Arrest made after woman says she was set on fire then jumped out window in Fairfield Township
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games
A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect...
Suspect arrested in deadly Lockland shooting

Latest News

Lawrence Wartman pleaded guilty to sodomy on May 10 and will return to court on Aug. 14 for...
Man pleads guilty after sodomizing child during sleepover
Tynico Jones
Lockland homicide victim ID’d
David "Asher" Baskin
Arrest in shooting at BP gas station in Cincinnati
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase