Arrest in shooting at BP gas station in Cincinnati

David "Asher" Baskin
David "Asher" Baskin(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Columbia Tusculum man is under arrest in a shooting at a Cincinnati gas station last month.

David “Asher” Baskin is accused of shooting a male victim in one of his hands at the gas pumps at BP on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

He was arrested on a felonious assault charge Thursday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:18 p.m.

Cincinnati police say the shooting occurred on April 11.

Baskin was held at the jail overnight without bond and will appear in court Friday morning.

He faces two other charges in two domestic violence cases:

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office signed charges on him of strangulation, domestic violence and theft.

Baskin knowingly caused physical harm to his long-term girlfriend by strangulation, court records show. The couple got into an argument in her vehicle on April 23 at his residence in the 5500 block of Ehrling Road in Columbia Tusculum.

She alleged he became angry and struck her with a closed fist to the right side of her face and grabbed her by the throat with his right hand and began choking her, an affidavit states.

He was charged with domestic violence after deputies observed bruises on her, a criminal complaint states.

The felony theft charge stems from him allegedly obtaining her gun, a Smith & Wesson EZ .380 pistol, other court records say.

She alleged he was choking her to the point she could not breathe and choked her for several minutes then released his grip on her throat.

The second domestic violence case was filed after an April 5 incident in Colerain Township.

He’s accused of striking a woman in the face multiple times, leaving “clear visible injuries to the victim,” another criminal complaint states.

The woman told police he locked her in the bathroom and went through her phone, hit her with a weapon.

They fought and she ran out screaming for help.

