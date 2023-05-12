Body pulled from Great Miami River identified

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The body pulled from the Great Miami River on Thursday has been identified.

Michael Bowling, 52, of Hamilton, is thought to be the person who jumped into the river on May 6 following a crash in the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Earlier Thursday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for the man was called off, at least until new information developed.

Sheriff Richard Jones said crews found nothing after searching the river Monday and Tuesday and also by air on Wednesday.

That all changed Thursday night when rowers found what they thought was a body, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Police say officers and fire personnel responded to the river by the public boat launch shortly after at 5:45 p.m.

Earlier this week, the sheriff said in a Facebook Live update, “All indications are (the man) didn’t come out the water.”

The search started late in the night on Saturday, May 6 after Hamilton police responded to a crash in the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of the vehicle and jump into the river.

Officers said they searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge.

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search that was joined by the sheriff’s Water Rescue Team.

Dave Rader and his team with Texas Equusearch Ohio also joined search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hamilton Police Detective Mark Nichols at 513-868-5811 (extension 1232).

