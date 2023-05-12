Bond set for man accused of setting father’s girlfriend on fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is facing charges of aggravated arson and felonious assault after he hit his father’s girlfriend in the face and set her on fire, court documents say.

Butler County Judge Kevin McDonough set bond at $200,000 for 23-year-old Robbi Robinson, Jr., during a court appearance Friday.

Robinson was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Fairfield Township police responded to a home in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge Court around 10:25 Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson and the victim were in an upstairs bedroom when he struck her in the face knocking out two of her teeth and then lit her on fire causing severe burns.

A neighbor said the victim jumped out of the second-story window of the house.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim’s name will not be released until investigators assess the evidence and determine all crimes committed.

Fairfield Township police are working with the Ohio Department of Commerce Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau, the Fairfield Township Fire Department and the Butler County Arson Task Force.

