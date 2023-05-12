Driver cited for OVI after crashing into record store, crash report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed into Everybody’s Records in Pleasant Ridge on Wednesday evening was cited for OVI, according to a traffic crash report.

The report says the car was traveling eastbound on Montgomery Road when the driver failed to stop at a red light and hit the front end of an SUV that was traveling northbound on Ridge Avenue.

A witness statement told police the car was driving at a high rate of speed and the SUV had the green light.

After hitting the front end of the vehicle, the car spun in the direction of Everybody’s Records hitting a light post, a fire hydrant and a parking meter, the traffic report says.

Security cameras captured the moment the car crashed into the store.

Cincinnati police noted in the traffic report that the driver of the car was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

She was cited for OVI and disobeying traffic signal laws, the crash report says.

The video from the record store shows the car barreling toward the business and taking down a light pole in the process.

