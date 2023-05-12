Driver OVI, crashed while transporting patient: court docs

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest on charges of OVI and patient endangerment after crashing while transporting a developmentally disabled person, court records show.

It happened on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a traffic citation.

Kelli Barton, 48, of Mt. Auburn was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:21 a.m. Friday, jail records show.

She is held without bond until she appears before a judge in a few hours.

Blue Ash police wrote in court records she knowingly drove while intoxicated.

She was behind the wheel of a gray 2015 Toyota Sienna that struck a mailbox and curb during the transport, according to a criminal complaint.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Blue Ash police for more details about this case. We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

