Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence police said Amy Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy,...
Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy
A woman suffered severe burns after a male set her on fire and she jumped out a window of the...
Arrest made after woman says she was set on fire then jumped out window in Fairfield Township
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Bengals regular season schedule highlighted by 4 primetime games
A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect...
Suspect arrested in deadly Lockland shooting

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says
Owen Grigoreva and Ginger, his emotional support pot-bellied pig.
‘I had tears’: City won’t change ordinance for 9-year-old to keep emotional support pig
FILE - The University of Utah campus is viewed from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City,...
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape