Kroger, USO team up to help military families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of Kroger employees were on hand Friday to help prepare a new mobile food trailer designed to help troops during difficult times.

The Cincinnati-based grocer and the USO teamed up during Military Appreciation Month to launch the second mobile kitchen in the military organization’s fleet.

The food truck will travel the country to support military families who find themselves in a tough spot like the aftermath of a natural disaster.

The truck will be sent to areas where there’s a large military presence and offer more than just a meal.

“The trucks are equipped with Wi-Fi and snacks and other comforts of home to ensure that we’re there to take care of the military members who take care of us,” explained Group Vice President of Kroger’s Veterans Affairs Keith Dailey.

On Friday, more than 200 Kroger and USO team members were on hand to celebrate the truck and its mission here at home, but they also wanted to make sure those on deployment know they’re not forgotten while overseas.

“The idea is to give them a feel of comfort like they would when they’re back home so that they know America is there behind them,” said Dailey.

Lines of people worked their way through tents, grabbing supplies, baby wipes and snacks and sticking them into reusable pouches.

The care packages will then be sent to deployed troops around the world over the coming year.

For workers like Eli Garcia, this is a full-circle mission.

“I’m a veteran, and so I remember receiving these care packages, and it meant the world,” Garcia recalls. “So, being able to pack them and having Kroger and USO and volunteers like this means the world.”

Since teaming up with USO, Kroger representatives said they have donated $41 million between the company, its associates and customers.

