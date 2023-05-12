Contests
Lockland homicide victim ID’d

Tynico Jones
Tynico Jones(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the victim of a deadly Lockland shooting.

Hamilton County court records show Timothy Brown was shot in the neck on Wyoming Street near South Wayne Avenue.

It happened near two schools at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio.
A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect fled the scene by vehicle.(WXIX)

Brown was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tynico Jones, 23, is charged with aggravated murder in his homicide.

Court records do not disclose a possible motive or say how the two men knew each other.

Jones is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

