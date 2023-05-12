Lockland homicide victim ID’d

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the victim of a deadly Lockland shooting.

Hamilton County court records show Timothy Brown was shot in the neck on Wyoming Street near South Wayne Avenue.

It happened near two schools at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect fled the scene by vehicle. (WXIX)

Brown was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tynico Jones, 23, is charged with aggravated murder in his homicide.

Court records do not disclose a possible motive or say how the two men knew each other.

Jones is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.