Man pleads guilty after sodomizing child during sleepover

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A 15-year prison sentence has been recommended for a man who pleaded guilty to sodomy.

The crime to which Lawrence Wartman pleaded guilty is described in graphic detail in the criminal complaint from the Kenton County Commonwealth Office.

On July 24, 2022, Wartman sexually assaulted a child who was younger than 12 years old, the document reads.

The victim was at a sleepover when the crime took place, according to prosecutors.

Wartman woke the child up and took him to a separate room where the abuse took place, the document explains. Due to the graphic details of the crime, FOX19 NOW is not including them in the story.

The victim pleaded for Wartmam to stop, but the man told the child, “It was okay,” according to the court document.

Wartman later carried the child back into the living room where the other kids were sleeping, prosecutors wrote.

The victim told other people who were at the home and they called police.

Wartman pleaded guilty to sodomy on May 10 and will return to court on Aug. 14 for sentencing, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey Burns is asking for a 15-year prison sentence.

