Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man shot in both legs in West End

Police confirm they found more than two dozen shell casings from two different guns at the scene
A 57-year-old man was shot in both of his legs on Livingston Street near Linn Street in the...
A 57-year-old man was shot in both of his legs on Livingston Street near Linn Street in the West End late Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 57-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in the West End late Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers applied tourniquets to his legs when they responded to the scene at Livingston Street near Linn Street shortly after 11 p.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and no suspect information was available.

However, police confirmed they found more than two dozen shell casings from two different guns at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence police said Amy Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy,...
Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy
A woman suffered severe burns after a male set her on fire and she jumped out a window of the...
Arrest made after woman says she was set on fire then jumped out window in Fairfield Township
Two people are under arrest after a high-speed police chase on two highways and several side...
Two arrested in high-speed I-75 chase
A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect...
Suspect arrested in deadly Lockland shooting
Seven-year-old Alijah (second from left) was flown to Nationwide Burn Hospital in Columbus and...
3 children hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries from Winton Hills fire

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Rowers found what they think is a body in the Great Miami River and called police.
Body pulled from Great Miami River
All of the proceeds from the event go to the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which combats food...
Sam Hubbard Foundation hosts fowling tournament to give back
Meet some baby animals at Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods
Meet some baby animals at Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods