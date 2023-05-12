Man shot in both legs in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 57-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in the West End late Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers applied tourniquets to his legs when they responded to the scene at Livingston Street near Linn Street shortly after 11 p.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and no suspect information was available.

However, police confirmed they found more than two dozen shell casings from two different guns at the scene.

