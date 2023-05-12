Contests
Motorcyclist critically hurt in hit-skip crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt in an overnight hit-skip crash in West Price...
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt in an overnight hit-skip crash in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm early Friday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was critically hurt in an overnight hit-skip crash in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm early Friday.

It happened on Glenway Avenue near Ferguson Road shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist, 24, struck a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say he was responsive at the scene but once he was transported he became unresponsive. He was intubated to save his life and is now expected to survive.

