New historic marker honoring Black history dedicated in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new historic marker was placed at the corner of Chapel and Monfort Streets in Walnut Hills.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the marker honoring the work of Horace Sudduth and the legacy of the Manse Hotel and Annex.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.