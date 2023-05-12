Contests
New historic marker honoring Black history dedicated in Walnut Hills

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new historic marker was placed at the corner of Chapel and Monfort Streets in Walnut Hills.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the marker honoring the work of Horace Sudduth and the legacy of the Manse Hotel and Annex.

