Parky’s Farm hosts ‘Farm Babies’ beginning this weekend

For the first time since 2019, farm babies return to Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods.
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Farm Babies returns to Parky’s Farm in Winton Woods. It opens just in time for Mother’s Day weekend!

“Farm Babies is just really a good experience for the public to come out and witness our little ones growing up,” explains Parky’s Farm Manager Dave Liedhegner, “We have lambs, we have goats, we have a Holstein calf, we have some piglets. And it’s really giving a good opportunity for the kids to come in and really witness them growing up from babies to teens.”

At Parky’s Farm you can find baby animals, gardens, playgrounds and more. This summer all of the focus is on the youngest animals on the farm meeting the youngest kids in the Tri-State.

“It’s amazing to engage with our public and see that the children really don’t have a vast understanding of where their food comes from,” explains Liedhegner, “And this is a very small sampling for children to actually experience that. They go to the grocery store, they get their groceries bit they don’t have the back story of where that food comes from.”

Liedhegner says hopefully the kids that visit will walk away learning something they didn’t know before the came to Parky’s Farm.

“This farm is right in the middle of an urban core where a lot of folks don’t even know we exist here,” Liedhegner continues, “And they have a great opportunity to come out and really witness farm life. How their food is raised, how the animals are raised.”

There is no entry fee for farm babies but hayrides and pony rides are $6. You must have a motor vehicle permit to enter Winton Woods. You can find more information about Farm Babies here.

