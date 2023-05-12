Contests
Sam Hubbard Foundation hosts fowling tournament to give back

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which combats food insecurity in the city that Hubbard was raised in.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard hosted an annual tournament that puts a twist on bowling, all in an effort to give back to the community.

When you mix football with bowling, you get fowling, and on Thursday, many people joined in on the fun.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which combats food insecurity in the city that Hubbard was raised in.

“I’ve gotten so much from Cincinnati and the community and the people here,” Hubbard explained.

Bengals center Ted Karras and super fan Bengal Jim were just a few of the familiar faces to show up in support of Hubbard’s fowling tournament.

“I think football is such a culture driver and when your football team is good and can give back, it really benefits the city, so I want to help in any way that I can,” Karras said.

