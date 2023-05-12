Several residents displaced by Winton Hills fire that hospitalized 3 kids

Contests
3 children hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries from Winton Hills fire
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several residents at a Winton Hills apartment complex have been displaced following a fire that left two kids with life-threatening injuries.

The early Thursday fire in the 600 block of Strand Lane caused more than $110,000 in damage, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Residents say the devastating fire was caused by an electrical issue, but investigators have not confirmed that.

Several families are staying in hotel rooms until the complex is deemed safe.

Resident Kiniah Willis talked with FOX19 NOW about the moments the fire started Thursday.

“I’m asleep,” says Kiniah. “I’m just enjoying my nice little peaceful sleep, you feel me, until my neighbor came banging on my door. ‘Wake up. It’s a fire; It’s a fire.’”

Kiniah and her sister, Niah, were home when the fire started.

“When I came out there, I saw smoke,” recalls Niah. “So, I’m like, ‘Kiniah, you go in there first. Go ahead, and I’m going to retrieve them with you.’”

The Willis sisters live two doors down from the apartment that caught fire.

They say they saw the mother, who lived in the home, screaming for help.

“Everything happened within a finger snap,” the sisters explained. “So it was like too much, and seeing Asia actually having to go through that and lay on that ground, it was too much, and it was scary.”

Kiniah says she saw the mom but didn’t see the kids and rushed inside to get them.

“One baby was by the stairs, and the other was in the back sleep,” according to Kiniah. “I heard them and asked if anybody could hear me call out. They started screaming and all that.”

Kiniah says that she felt something touch her leg after the screams stopped.

“I heard one scream close,” says Kiniah. “I looked around, I couldn’t see, but I felt something grab me. When I felt something grab me, I grabbed the baby, and I almost fell down the stairs.”

She thought all the kids were together but realized that once she made it outside, she only had two kids.

Kiniah said she wanted to run back in to get the other two siblings but was told not to go back inside with so much smoke. The sisters say firefighters responded moments later.

Three kids were taken to the hospital, and two of them have life-threatening injuries, the fire department said Thursday.

According to the grandmother of the three children, seven-year-old Alijah was flown to Nationwide Hospital in Columbus and is in critical condition with a brain injury; Four-year-old Addyson is in critical condition.

Seven-year-old Alijah (second from left) was flown to Nationwide Burn Hospital in Columbus and is in critical condition with a brain injury, according to his grandmother. Addyson (third from left), 4, is in critical condition, the grandmother added.(WXIX)
Most residents had to evacuate until the building is deemed livable again.

The Willis sisters are staying at a hotel near their home.

Kiniah says that first responders told her they would give her a cash reward for her heroic work, and she doesn’t know what she’ll use it for.

