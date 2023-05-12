Standoff suspect left memory card with ‘several hundred’ child porn images on store counter: court docs

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The gunman arrested late Wednesday after a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Highland County under investigation for child pornography after a memory card linked to him was left behind on the counter at a local store, court records show.

The store held onto it hoping the customer who lost it would come back in looking for it.

When that didn’t happen, an employee looked at its contents in an attempt to identify the owner.

Instead, she saw images she believed to be child porn and called the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, according to an affidavit filed in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Detectives who examined the card found “several hundred images” depicting “multiple prepubescent females nude in sexually explicit poses,” the affidavit states.

They also found, according to the affidavit:

Images of clearly juvenile females engaging in sexual acts with other juveniles

The owner of the card was capturing images by photographing a cell phone with the images. Several of those photos contain portions of the card owner’s home.

At least two videos showed the card’s owner engaging in sexual acts with another adult female. The card’s owner “is very clearly an adult male” who is never in complete view on camera. The hair on his head is visible, along with one arm and “his genitals.” His hair is shaggy blondish colored and extends past the top of his ears. He also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

One of the detectives is familiar with the woman, who lives along U.S. 50 near the store where the card was found, so both detectives went to see her.

The woman confirmed the images were, in fact, her and she was aware she was filmed during a sexual act, according to the affidavit.

She identified the male in the video with her as “Chris Colvin” who lived on U.S. 50 directly across from State Route 135 in Allensburg.

The detectives went to his home soon after near US-50 and Rammel Road outside Lynchburg.

They noted his medium-length blond hair and the tattoo on his forearm matched the videos on the card, the affidavit states.

Colvin ,58, confirmed he visited the store on or around April 3, the day the card was found on the counter.

One of the detectives told him a worker there requested that he return to the store to pick up something he had dropped.

He claimed he had not lost anything and “I don’t know what to say,” according to the affidavit.

The detectives left without confronting Colvin about the memory card.

A judge signed the search warrant for Colvin’s house Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived and knocked and said were there with a warrant to search the home, Colvin refused to let them in.

A dog was removed and two detectives advanced into the home. Just after they walked out of the kitchen, Colvin yelled out of from the back of the home: “I’ve got a gun.”

They evacuated, set up a perimeter around the home and requested a SWAT team.

Shortly after, Colvin fired a round out of the east side of the house toward deputies who took cover, according to the sheriff.

One of the detectives called Colvin on his cell phone.

He answered and said he had an “AR, AK47 and a 38,” an affidavit shows. He also threatened to “come out of the home with the guns and that he would die today.”

The detective told Colvin to stay inside the home and not to come out with the guns.

“Mr. Colvin stated he needed time to think and hung on me,” the detective wrote in the court record. “We talked one more time on the phone during this exchange and Mr. Colvin relayed the same message.”

A business owner directly east of Colvin’s home called the detective and told him Colvin also relayed to him in a text “he shot at law enforcement and indicated he was coming outside with his gun,” the affidavit continues.

Soon after, SWAT teams from Highland and Clermont counties both arrived and took over.

Sheriff Barrera ordered Lynchburg Schools on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Emergency Management Agency and local fire departments also responded.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Highland County Engineer’s Office also assisted in closing U.S. 50 in both directions between State Route 134 and County Road 6/Danville Road/Russell Road.

As the standoff ensued, Colvin exited the back door several times and aimed his weapon at deputies who were inside armored vehicles, the sheriff said.

Law enforcement responded by firing only non-lethal weapons toward the gunman but that failed to prompt him into surrendering.

“He aimed his weapon at a deputy and a shot was fired,” the sheriff said. Then, Colvin “ran back inside and again barricaded himself.”

Authorities ultimately used a tank to punch a hole in the side of the house.

Law enforcement entered the home and found him hiding in the attic, the sheriff said. More non-lethal rounds were fired from the armored vehicle into the home.

Highland County’s SWAT team took Colvin into custody around 9:15 p.m.

No officers were hurt.

Colvin was arrested on a single felonious assault charge.

He is held at the Highland County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Colvin is scheduled to return to Hillsboro Municipal Court for a pretrial hearing next week.

FOX19 NOW reached out to his court-appointed attorney for comment but has not heard back.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are both continuing to investigate.

Neither agency has identified the type of weapons found in Colvin’s home.

“BCI cannot confirm that information at this point in our investigation,” the agency’s spokesman said Friday when we asked.

The sheriff’s office never responded to major calls or crime reports at the home before Wednesday, the sheriff told us Thursday.

Deputies responded previously to conduct welfare checks and took some theft reports from Colvin, he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.