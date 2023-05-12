Study: Do moms pick favorites?

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Purdue social scientist has been looking into whether mothers pick favorites among their children.

Of course, most moms would say they do not have a favorite kid, however, a study conducted by Purdue University Sociology Professor Jill Suitor, suggests otherwise.

According to Suitor, the concept of favoritism is common when kids become adults and as parents get older.

“Families are one of the things that people hope will be very stable in their lives,” she told Purdue University in 2020. “We’ve had economic recessions; we’ve had wars; right now, we have the pandemic. But when everything else seems uncertain, families are especially important.”

Hundreds of parents and their adult children were interviewed and discussed their relationships throughout the years.

Topics ranged from who mom prefers as her caregiver to if her child feels like the “disappointment” of the family.

The survey found that the children were wrong 60% of the time about what their mothers preferred, which had an impact on their family dynamic.

For a deeper dive into mother-child relationships, visit Purdue University’s website.

