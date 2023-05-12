UC reveals new $134 million athletics complex ahead of Big 12 move

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The building boom at the University of Cincinnati’s uptown campus continues with the addition of a new athletics complex for the school’s more than 450 athletes.

The UC Athletics Department and the UC Foundation will officially break ground May 23 on the Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center. UC is still working on a naming rights deal.

Officials on Thursday heralded the project as “game-changing” ahead of the program’s move to the Big 12—one of the so-called “Power Five” conferences—this July.

The 180,000 sq.ft. complex will go on the former site of UC’s practice bubble at the Sheakley Athletics Center, located at the northwest corner of Jefferson Avenue and Corry Boulevard.

At 84,000 sq.ft., the indoor practice facility will feature a 120-yard football field to be used by all UC athletics programs. The building will sit on the eastern part of the site over the site of the former practice bubble. It is expected to be completed in August 2024.

The 96,000 sq.ft. performance center will go on the western portion of the site. The center will have strength and conditioning and physical therapy facilities, locker rooms, mental health services, offices, team meeting rooms and other facilities to primarily support football operations, according to university documents.

The building will also house a dining and nutrition center for all UC athletes. It is expected to be completed by April 2025.

UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said the project is “essential” to compete for championships in the Big 12 and will “immediately help us level the playing field as we enter our new conference.”

Meanwhile, a summary of the project presented to the Board of Trustees says it places UC at “an appropriately competitive level for Power Five conference facilities, but conservatively so.” The complex is favorably compared to similar facilities either recently completed or in the pipeline at Oklahoma, Auburn, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Rutgers.

It also compares well to a new 170,000-sq.ft. complex planned for the the University of Oregon, whose facilities have long been seen as the gold standard in college athletics due to substantial contributions from megadonor and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The UC Board of Trustees approved $134 million to bid out the project at its April 25 meeting. That sum includes $34 million for work to prep the site, including demolition of the practice bubble, which began in March anticipating the approval.

Part of the project cost will come from the Ready Day One Campaign, which UC launched in 2022. The campaign has raised $88 million of its original $100 million goal. Local logistics firm TQL and Bearcats alumnus Travis Kelce each announced significant contributions in recent months.

On Thursday, the university announced long-time donors Larry and Rhonda Sheakley had contributed a “transformational gift” to get the project off the ground. The gift amount was not disclosed.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Rhonda and me to continue providing opportunities for University of Cincinnati student-athletes, which has been a passion of my family’s for many, many years,” Larry Sheakley said. “Seeing the growth of Cincinnati Athletics in recent years, culminating in the entry in the Big 12 this summer, has been beyond our wildest dreams and very gratifying. We are excited for the future and looking forward to the impact these facilities will have on all Bearcats in the coming years.”

Global architecture firm Gensler is the design architect, while Downtown Cincinnati-based MSA Sport is the architect of record. Messer Construction, also headquartered downtown, is the construction manager.

UC unveiled renovated football locker rooms last year.

The University of Cincinnati's planned Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center project (interior) (Cincinnati Athletics)

The University of Cincinnati's planned Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center project (northeast corner) (Cincinnati Athletics)

