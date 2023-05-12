Contests
Unsettled weather going into Mother’s Day weekend

No day will be an all-day washout, but downpour opportunities will be there
There could be some rain on Mother's Day, but not all day long. Track it all on the First Alert Weather app!
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. There will be some localized downpours, which may result in some ponding roads, but not looking at severe weather or widespread impacts in the tri-state.

The first half of Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled, though it won’t be a washout all weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be widely scattered, so there will be some opportunities to be outside. You can track the radar on Saturday on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be dry for much of the day, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening - especially west of I-71. A few storms could have some gusty winds and downpours. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun as highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

There will be isolated opportunities for showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night into very early Monday morning, though it moves out before daybreak to start the work week.

Dry and comfortable conditions are expected early next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds!

