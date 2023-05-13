Contests
Bengals volunteered to host an NFL game in Cincinnati the day after Thanksgiving each year

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.(The Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Bengals volunteered to host a game at Paycor Stadium on Black Friday and added that an NFL game could be played in Cincinnati annually the day after Thanksgiving, according to the league’s vice president for broadcast planning, Mike North.

“The Cincinnati Bengals actually raised their hand and volunteered and said, ‘We’d be happy to host the first Black Friday game,’” North told reporters Friday. “‘In fact, we’d be happy to make this a tradition. How about Black Friday in Cincinnati every year?’ I’m sure that will be something we explore moving forward.”

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that on Wednesday, the NFL announced that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play in the league’s first-ever Black Friday game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern. Amazon will provide free access, streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

North said Amazon requested that one of the NFL’s New York teams play in this year’s Black Friday game, and a matchup between the Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles also was considered.

The Bengals’ schedule, released Thursday night, revealed a mini-bye between a Week 11 game of Nov 16 at Baltimore on Thursday Night Football and their Week 12 game at home on Nov 26 against the Steelers. Cincinnati is scheduled to play four primetime games, including Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 and Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

