Cloudy but drier day for Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and storms continue to move through the tri-state Saturday day evening, though these will be non-severe and at most have downpours and lightning/thunder.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the upper 50s. Humidity will begin to decrease.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the evening, but most will be rain-free!

There will be isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night into Monday morning, though it moves out a few hours after daybreak to start the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with partial clearing later in the day with afternoon highs in the lower 70s with more comfortable conditions in place.

Mid-to-high level clouds will stick around Monday night into early Tuesday, though Tuesday will see abundant sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday is sunny and seasonable - great conditions for the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium!

Clouds increase Thursday throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker that arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible then - but coverage is expected to decrease before the Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ballpark - which will also be Fireworks Friday!

Next weekend will be milder with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern. However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the tri-state could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned as we get closer for updates!

